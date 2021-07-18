Update on California’s recall election with Tom Del Beccaro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of candidates have qualified to run in the California gubernatorial recall election from both Democrat and Republican sides.

“Big name” Republicans include Kevin Faulconer, John Cox, Caitlyn Jenner, Doug Ose, and Kevin Kiley.

41% of Democrats have given Gov. Gavin Newsom a “D” or “F” grade on homelessness.

Chairman of Rescue California, Tom Del Beccaro, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego for a discussion on the latest developments concerning the recall election.

Del Beccaro argued that Gov. Newsom still isn’t looking good on California’s biggest issues, one of them being the gas tax (instated last July 1).

He could have suspended the gas tax, Del Beccaro said, but he didn’t because he likes being able to use taxes as a game show host, he said.