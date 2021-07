Update on churches reopening as San Diego gets back to normal

MOUNT HELIX (KUSI) – Skyline Church’s Senior Pastor Dr. Jeremy McGarity chose to stay open amid pandemic restrictions on in-person congregations.

Since then, his church has grown exponentially.

Senior Pastor McGarity joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss making the church the center of the community again, like neighborhoods were in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, Pastory McGarity emphasized.