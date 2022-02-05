Update on East County Transitional Living Center after speedy construction of temporary housing facilities





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Over just a few days, the East County Transitional Living Center built temporary housing for the homeless in El Cajon.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from El Cajon during the construction and was there again Saturday with more details on the recently-completed housing.

As a founder of the East County Transitional Living Center and the man behind the project, Pastor Harold Brown has helped thousands escape homelessness.