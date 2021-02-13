Update on efforts to recall Gov. Newsom: 1.5 million signatures acquired, validation process continues





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has the 1.5 million signatures needed.

Of those signatures, about 84% has been validated, thus far.

The deadline to submit signatures for the Recall Gavin Newsom petition is March 17.

Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI to update viewers on the campaign.

Reform California is holding a rally in Kearny Mesa on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Visitors can turn in petitions in-person at the event.

Encore Event Center

8523 Ronson Rd.

RSVP here.