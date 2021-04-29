Update on how visual and performing arts department is doing at SDUSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a year of struggling to translate hands-on fields such as art, music, theater, dance, and visual art, many teachers and students in the San Diego Unified School District are elated to be back learning with one another in-person.

Russ Sperling, Director at the Visual and Performing Arts Department at SDUSD, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to give an update on how the department is doing.

For example, Sperling said, theater students have had to be inventive, learning to create a new piece of theater on Zoom, then premiering it “drive-in movie” style in a parking lot.