Update on hunger in San Diego with SD Food Bank CEO Jim Floros

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Despite San Diego’s unemployment rate lowering and venues opening back up as San Diegans continue getting themselves vaccinated, food bank needs have not slowed down, explained Jim Floros, President and CEO of the San Diego Food Bank.

When KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez asked about a moment that surprised Floros during the pandemic, he responded with details of his organization’s excellence even before the pandemic, which made them ready to tackle the need the pandemic brought upon San Diego.

Floros added that his organization highly values client dignity, driving them to bring food more locally and reduce the length of lines.

