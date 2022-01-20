Update on injunction filed by the San Diego Police Officers Association against City of San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Officers Association has requested an injunctive relief filed against the City of San Diego in regards to the city’s vaccine mandate for first responders.

One of the core issues is whether or not officers will be allowed to record their exemption interviews.

Currently, they are hoping their injunction filed against the city will make way for officers to be able to record their interviews.

