Update on ‘Let Them Breathe’s advocacy against the Carlsbad Junior Lifeguard’s mask rule

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “Let Them Breathe” Group is pushing to update mask mandate for schools, some of which still require students to be masked in specific or all cases.

Sharon McKeeman, Founder of Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss what the group is working towards now.

Recently the group advocated against the Carlsbad Junior Lifeguard program requiring lifeguards to wear masks when not in the water.

There’s insufficient evidence that the benefits of continuing to mask children outweighs the obvious harm to them, McKeeman said.

Despite the group’s victory with the junior lifeguards, they are continuing to advocate for lifting mask mandates in schools.