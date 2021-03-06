Update on local congregations one month after Supreme Court ruling

RANCHO SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – About a month ago, San Diego churches began having in-person congregations after a Supreme Court ruling citing that the state’s mandate on indoor church congregations infringed upon the constitutional right to freedom of religion.

Dr. Jeremy McGarity, Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, joined KUSI to discuss the progression of congregations back to indoor settings.

“People are spiritually hungry, and ready to put this whole thing behind them,” Dr. McGarity answered when asked about the return of his congregation.

McGarity elaborated on how he is teaching his congregation to thrive rather than just survive.