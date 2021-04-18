Update on orange tier changes to the City of El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – The orange tier has brought about many changes for the City of El Cajon, including 100% capacity for churches and fully open schools.

Among other changes are 25% capacity allowance for bars, wineries, theme parks, gyms, indoor playgrounds, family entertainment centers, and bowling alleys.

Outdoor live performances are allowed at 33% capacity and 50% capacity for restaurants and movie theaters.

General retail such as malls do not have capacity limits, excluding the food courts.

Night clubs, live indoor theater, festivals, and indoor concert venues still remain closed.

Much to the delight of young businessmen and women, the city is giving out $5 million in grants to small businesses.

Alfresco dining has become commonplace since the pandemic, and sunny El Cajon has taken full advantage of it, as they now have plans to keep the outdoor dining permits in the city permanent.

Businesses can also apply to get grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.