Update on recall Gov. Newsom effort, one week after petition signatures submitted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One week after submitting the final signatures for the campaign to recall Gov. Newsom, Randy Economy, Senior Advisor at the Recall Newsom campaign joined KUSI for an update.

Petition signatures are currently going through formal processes and the more than 2 million residents who signed will have to wait for official updates as they come.

Economy also weighed in on Gov. Newsom’s appointment of Assemblyman Rob Bonta for the state’s attorney general.