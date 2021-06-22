Update on recall Gov. Newsom effort with campaign manager Anne Dunsmore

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Groups advocating to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom are shifting gears into overdrive as the recall election date nears, but still has no official date set yet.

Anne Dunsmore, Campaign Manager/Finance Director for Recue California, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the latest updates on Rescue California.

The recall election ballot will ask if Gov. Newsom should be recalled, and if so, who should replace him.