Update on reopening San Diego schools from co-founder of Reopen SDUSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The planned reopening of San Diego Unified schools for in-person instruction remains set for the week of April 12.

Parent and Co-Founder of Reopen SDUSD, Leslie Hofmeister said there are two big problems to their plan.

Hofmeister joined Good Morning San Diego to share her ongoing push to get San Diego students back in the classroom saying, “Outlandish metrics that are far more stringent than the CDC recommendations and CDPH guidance regarding teacher vaccinations and community spread, and lack of agreement between district officials and teacher’s union to timeline presented. And even if by some miracle, they agree to reopen on April 12, the most they are committed to is hybrid learning which is has no defined criteria for number of hours students will be on site in any given week. Until the majority of students are in school the majority of the time- the school district has not done enough!”

The SDUSD’s reopening plan would apply to all grade levels and take effect as soon as San Diego County drops back into the state’s Red Tier, teachers who wish to be vaccinated have had the opportunity to do so, and proper safety measures continue to be in place on every campus.

Families have been asked to share their preferences for returning their students to in-person classroom instruction in a district survey.