Update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Russian forces have stepped up their attack in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops appear to be heavily shelling the area in the east, the Donbas region, ahead of a planned ground offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned “all of the countries of the world” should be prepared for the possibility President Putin using tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

This comes just after the U.S. is shipping “howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds” to Ukraine as part of the new security assistance announced by President Biden’s administration this week.

International Strategist, Ron Nehring, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the updates with Russia’s aggression on Ukraine.