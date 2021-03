Update on the campaign to recall Gov. Newsom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, is the deadline to submit the petition to recall Gov. Newsom.

The campaign currently has about 1.8 million signatures, more than needed, but still needs to undergo the verification process.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor at Recall Gavin Newsom, joined KUSI for an update on the efforts to recall the governor.