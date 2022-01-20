Michael Curran continues to fight to maintain constitutional freedoms for SD’s first responders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the course of the past 22 months attorneys Michael and Susan Curran of Curran & Curran Law have been fighting to maintain constitutional freedoms and protections for San Diegans, from keeping restaurants bars and breweries open as part of a Constitutionally protected peaceful protest to fighting against current mask and vaccine mandates, which they say are unconstitutional.

Joining KUSI again on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the City of San Diego vaccine mandates for first responders including City of San Diego police, fire and lifeguard vaccine mandates is attorney Michael Curran.