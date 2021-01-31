Update on the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has reached approximately 1.3 million signatures.

The group at Recall Gavin 2020 says they have six weeks left to get 1.49 million ballot signatures and are hoping to gather 2 million total ballot signatures.

Randy Economy, Senior Advisor and official media spokesperson for the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom joined KUSI for an update on the recall.

Visit the official campaign website here: www.recallgavin2020.com