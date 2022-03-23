Update on the Padres with their catching coordinator

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Baseball season is set to begin the first week of April.

The teams have been playing the Cactus League Baseball Association, gearing up for the season.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. injured his wrist last week, disabling him from playing for several months, starting the pre-season on a dour note for Friar faithfuls.

Nevertheless, KUSI has been curious on how the season is shaping up, despite any setbacks.

Padres Catcher Coach Brian Whatley joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how Padres training has been progressing.