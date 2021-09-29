Update on the potential placement of SVP Michael Martinez in Ranchita

RANCHITA (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez is still pending potential placement in a Ranchita neighborhood.

Judge David Gill took a trip out to the property Tuesday before making his decision, said Nick Ketelsen, Ranchita resident fighting the placement of SVPs in the Ranchita area.

Ketelsen described that the visit is surrounded “by very concerning legal issues.”

The Ranchita resident has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for the legal guidance and representation for the Ranchita community.

Donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.