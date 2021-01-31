Update on the reopening of local businesses





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While not yet confirmed, sources suggest that Gov. Gavin Newsom will open indoor dining in California to 25% or 50% capacity by Feb. 1 or Feb. 8.

Similar rumors circulated before Jan. 25, when the California Department of Public Health ended the regional stay-at-home order, allowing outdoor dining.

Attorney Michael Curran of Curran & Curran Law in Encinitas represents and advises over 500 restaurants, bars, breweries, and salons all over San Diego County.

Curran discussed the speculated opening of indoor dining with KUSI.