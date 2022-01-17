Update on the Republic Services Sanitation strike one month later

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The strike that has inconvenienced citizens all over San Diego, the Republic Services Sanitation Strike or “Trash Strike”, is still going on.

The strike started on Dec. 17, 2021 and the demand for sanitation service in Chula Vista has raised a lot of concern since several HOAs, apartment complexes, schools, churches, restaurants, and businesses are in contract with this trash service.

Republic Services released a statement Sunday, Jan. 16th announcing their “last, best, and final offer” to the union in an effort to end the months long sanitation strike.

“The communities of San Diego and Chula Vista have paid the price of the union’s approach, and we continue to do everything in our power to move the process forward. To that end, we have presented the union with a last, best, and final offer that includes significant increases in wages and benefits in addition to other enhancements to our employees’ total compensation packages. In an effort to finally resolve this long-running dispute, we even included a new and significant financial incentive for employees tied to ratification and agreement by the union,” Republic Services said.

