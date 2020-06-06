Update to Switchfoot drive in concert and events at Petco Park parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend the Lexus Lot Parking Lot at Petco Park will be busy with graduations, movies and a concert.

Starting on Saturday, June 6 drive through graduations for three separate local high schools will take place in the parking lot.

Later that same day, the Lexus Lot will be hosting two drive-in screenings of the movie Anchorman. To ensure the most enjoyable experience possible for guests, Saturday’s drive-in screenings of Anchorman have been adjusted to reflect earlier showtimes. The 11:30 p.m. screening has been rescheduled to 5:00 p.m., and the 8:30 p.m. showing has been moved up to 8:00 p.m. Tickets purchased for the original time slots will be honored for the rescheduled screenings.

Also a special charity sold out concert the following day when live music returns to California for the first time since March at the Feed The Need Drive-In Concerts, presented by Baker Electric Home Energy, with sunset performances by Grammy-award winning Switchfoot and Hirie (acoustic), and a separate Noontime show headlined by B-Side Players with SM Familia and Los Sleepwalkers.

Net proceeds will go to Feeding San Diego (https://feedingsandiego.org), the leading hunger-relief charity serving San Diego County.

This landmark event for live music in San Diego will be the first concert in California since March shutdown orders. Social distancing and protective precautions will ensure a safe and entertaining event. Attendees will stay inside their vehicles during the performances, staff and crew will be outfitted in PPE gear, and proper sanitation protocol will be implemented.

Both shows will feature full stage and sound production, and multiple video screens so all concert-goers can enjoy the performances while inside their car.

Jaclyn Lash with the Padres and Petco Park joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss next weekend’s events.

For more information visit: https://www.mlb.com/padres/tickets/drive-in?partnerId=it–12345-3717-1760935.