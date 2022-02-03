Updates for SDPOA vaccine mandates in the County of San Diego





DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has decided to drop the personal interviews and will be sending out questionnaires instead to hundreds of City employees who have applied for exemptions from vaccine mandates.

The medical and religious questionnaires contain six questions, respectively, and if the City still has inquiries, they will individually call that person and ask.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live from outside police headquarters with the latest.