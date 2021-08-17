UPLIFT San Diego 2021 Step Up Team Challenge benefits local organizations





DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Uplift San Diego’s Step Up Team Challenge is a super fun way to raise funds for the Homeless Services & Student Services of UPLIFT + another favorite 501c3 Nonprofit Partner of a Team Captain’s choice. UPLIFT has partnered with local nonprofits whom will receive half the revenue their teams raise now through the end of September, with funds distribution to Partner Nonprofits by October 8, 2021. Every Team gets an automatic Start Up donation of $1,000, so $500 to Partner Nonprofit, $500 to Uplift.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the board chairman of UPLIFT, Monica Ball about how the community can get involved and why it’s important to learn about other organizations.

Jack Berkman, the board chairman of STAR/PAL spoke about how that local organization has helped San Diego’s youth.

Step Up San Diego Celebration Tuesday, Sept 14th – Bali Hai on Shelter Island, super fun happy hour featuring Step Up Sponsors, Team Captains & their Partner Nonprofits, each with an info table. Expecting 25 Partner Nonprofit Teams this year.

McKinnon also spoke with some local non-profits in San Diego and learned why they’re participating in the challenge.