Uplift San Diego shares their 12 days of kindness campaign

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Uplift is leading a campaign for 12 days of kindness where people can donate and give the gift of kindness all year.

If you make a donation of $50 or more or a monthly pledge of $5 or more through December 31, 2020, you will receive a kindness kit delivered to you, friends, family or Colleagues each quarter throughout 2021.

All money raised goes to overall housing for the homeless and students who need assistance.