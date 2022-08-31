UPLIFT Step Up Challenge: Over $100,000 raised and four more weeks to climb

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Stair climbers can earn $20 per flight of stairs climbed in the UPLIFT Step Up Challenge at the Downtown Convention Center every Saturday for the next month.

The UPLIFT Step Up Challenge is where community wellness meets collaborative fundraising, and this year the challenge is splitting the proceeds with 12 partner nonprofits.

So far, over 5000 flights of stairs have been climbed which has earned over $100,000 in just four weeks. There are four more Saturdays to participate, so if you’re interested visit https://www.upliftsandiego.org/stepup22.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the Convention Center to talk to contributors about what the project means for those who participate, and those who benefit.