Upper Body Shred Workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Cindy Whitmarsh walked us through an “Upper Body Shred Workout” that you can do at home or with a partner!

(Each exercise 20/30 teps, 2/3 times)

1. 2 jacks, 4 punches

2. Ext rotation, squat and reach

3. Plié shld around the world

4. Kneeling lunge, front raise, biceps curls

5. Plank row & kick back

6. Plank forehead tap, dolphin dip

7. Arm walking to push ups

8. Side laying triceps push-up