Upper Body Shred Workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Cindy Whitmarsh walked us through an “Upper Body Shred Workout” that you can do at home or with a partner!

Upper body shred workout!
(Each exercise 20/30 teps, 2/3 times)

1. 2 jacks, 4 punches
2. Ext rotation, squat and reach
3. Plié shld around the world
4. Kneeling lunge, front raise, biceps curls
5. Plank row & kick back
6. Plank forehead tap, dolphin dip
7. Arm walking to push ups
8. Side laying triceps push-up

Categories: Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh