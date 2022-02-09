Upper Body Shred Workout with Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Cindy Whitmarsh walked us through an “Upper Body Shred Workout” that you can do at home or with a partner!
Upper body shred workout!
(Each exercise 20/30 teps, 2/3 times)
1. 2 jacks, 4 punches
2. Ext rotation, squat and reach
3. Plié shld around the world
4. Kneeling lunge, front raise, biceps curls
5. Plank row & kick back
6. Plank forehead tap, dolphin dip
7. Arm walking to push ups
8. Side laying triceps push-up