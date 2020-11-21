Upper Deck and memorabilia industry sees spike in sales during pandemic

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The memorabilia industry says it has seen a spike in sales during the pandemic.

Upper Deck in Carlsbad recently announced an upcoming addition to the company’s ever-growing golf portfolio. Artifacts Golf, a premium trading card product that will offer collectors a wide array of autograph and memorabilia cards from the game’s most beloved icons and rising stars, is set to hit store shelves in the spring of 2021.

Upper Deck’s first golf release since 2014 will be jam-packed with top talent, including 15-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, World Golf Hall of Fame members Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam, as well as up-and-coming players Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matthew Wolff, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson.

Maddison Sinclair visited Upper Deck and showed off their memorabilia on Good Morning San Diego.