Upper Deck memorabilia company sees success during age of the video call

Due to the nationwide quarantine, video calls have become the new way of communicating. People have started to dress up and decorate their backgrounds with unique memorabilia… and that’s where Upper Deck comes into play.

The Carlsbad based company has deals with some of the biggest athletes in sports; Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Serena Williams, etc. and due to these exclusive athletes recent appearances, in a time where sports are far and few between, Upper Deck has seen an increase in sales over the last few months.