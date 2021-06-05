Upper Deck releases first new golf trading cards after seven years

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – We are weeks away from the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and a local card company, Upper Deck, is adding excitement to the occasion.

Upper Deck’s Chris Carlin joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss their new golf trading card collection.

It’s been seven years since Upper Deck has released a new set of golf trading cards.

Upper Deck’s new golf trading cards include special features, such as an embedded piece of the golfer’s clothing like polo fabric or a button.