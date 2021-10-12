UPS holds moment of silence for driver who died in Santee plane crash











SANTEE (KUSI) – The United Parcel Service is mourning the loss of a driver who was killed in Monday’s plane crash.

The delivery company asked all operations to hold a moment of silence at 12:14PM, today. In a statement, UPS asked employees to pay their respects to Steve Krueger, and his “30 plus years of his dedicated service.” Krueger was on duty when the plane crashed into his vehicle.

His loss was described as “heartbreaking” to community members. Santee resident Amanda Nelson, says he was local to the area, and was part of the community.

“He was always around, and my oldest daughter nicknamed him ‘Phil,’ said Nelson. “She would always say ‘Hey Phil!’ and he would wave and say hi to her even though that wasn’t his name.”