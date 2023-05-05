Urgent support needed for Kallie the tiger, found abandoned with fractured leg





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Lions Tigers and Bears is a foundation that cares for rescue animals, many of whom have been abused and abandoned by illegal breeders, etc.

In 2022, Kallie was rescued from a breeder who had abandoned her in a field to starve to death. She had been horribly declawed, which is not good for big cats. Recently, she fractured (likely refractured) her front leg. The operation will cost upwards of $15,000.

Kallie is one of 65+ lions, tigers and bears that the organization cares for. This year alone, their rescue team has rescued nearly 20 animals.

On Saturday, May 20 from 2-6 p.m. the sanctuary will hold their largest fundraising event, the Wild in the Country Gala.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Founder and Director Bobbi Brink with details.