US airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over the weekend, a few dozen U.S. troops were seen landing in Southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

This comes after President Joe Biden ordered to deploy almost 2,000 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

National Security Expert Ron Bee joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more about the arrival of the troops.