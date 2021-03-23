US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated info

WASHINGTON (AP) — American federal health officials say results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have included “outdated information” and that could mean the company provided an incomplete view of efficacy data.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday that the data it released a day earlier included cases up to Feb. 17 and that it was continuing to analyze cases that have occurred since then.

The company said that a preliminary analysis of data that has continued to roll in was consistent with what it had already reported.

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages in a U.S. study some hoped would help rebuild trust in the shot.