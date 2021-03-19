US Border Patrol on track to arrest record number of sex offenders

OTAY MESA (KUSI) – Last week, San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents arrested a man in East County San Diego who had entered the U.S. illegally. The subsequent records check revealed that the man had served time for sexual assault against a child in 2017. This incident marks SDC’s 25th such arrest since the start of fiscal year 2021 and is on its way to making a new record high for the area.

On March 3, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents were patrolling the Otay Mountain Wilderness and encountered a man approximately one and a half miles north of the international border. The man was a Mexican national and admitted to being illegally present in the U.S.

After taking the 34-year-old man to a nearby station for processing, the agents discovered he had a prior criminal record.

In October 2017, a Nevada judge sentenced the man to four years in prison for lewdness with a child under age 16. After his release for that offense, the man was returned to Mexico. He now faces more felony charges for illegal re-entry after deportation.

U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego Sector, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke, commends his agents “for their steadfast protection of America.” Heitke added, “apprehending predators like these make our communities safer.”

In fiscal year 2020, San Diego Sector’s Border Patrol agents arrested 25 sex offenders. During fiscal year 2021, 25 sex offenders were arrested in San Diego Sector during the first five months.

