US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800,000 as cases surge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States reached another grim milestone of the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, as the official COVID-19 death count exceeded 800,000, according to frequently updated data from Johns Hopkins University.

The stark news came almost a year since the release of the first coronavirus vaccines and before reaching the second anniversary of the pandemic’s onset.

The introduction of the vaccines in December of 2020 were thought to bring in a sense of normalcy.

Since December 2020, 500,000 more Americans have died from COVID-19, and a little under half of that (230,000) died after April 2021.

It was in April 2021 that President Joe Biden announced vaccines were made widely available to Americans over the age of 18.