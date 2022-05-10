US drug czar visits San Diego; addresses county’s raging meth crisis





EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – San Diego’s meth crisis now has the attention of Washington D.C.

The Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta, visited this past weekend to put together a new plan to address this drug outbreak.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the Embarcadero with details how the county has been responding.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan noted that the county’s meth crisis is now worse than it has ever been before.

“The reason that they pick San Diego is two-fold, we’re told,” Stephan began. “One is because we do have a huge problem and our border is a large entryway for methamphetamine,” Stephan added.

Stephan serves as chair for the Meth Strike Force, a program since 1996 that provides resources for meth addiction and treatment.

This past Saturday, DA @SummerStephan, @SDCountyHHSA Director Nick Macchione and @RepScottPeters Peters joined Dr. Rahul Gupta, the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy who came to San Diego to announce a new plan to crack down on the meth crisis. pic.twitter.com/LL1C0aD69j — SD District Attorney (@SDDistAtty) May 9, 2022