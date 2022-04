US economy suffers first decline since 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US economy suffered its first decline since 2020, according to a new report published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

They say the first quarter struggle was caused by a flood of imported goods and a decline of fiscal stimulus.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Sully, Co Host of On The Air, about the first quarter.