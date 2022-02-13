US halts import of Mexican avocados on eve of Super Bowl

MEXICO CITY (KUSI) – On the eve of the Super Bowl, the U.S. government stopped all import of Mexican avocados following a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico receiving a threat, according to the Associated Press.

The Super Bowl is the most lucrative sales opportunity for Mexican avocado growers.

Wondering about your Super Bowl “guac?” Don’t fret.

Avocados ripen quickly, and the stoppage would not affect Super Bowl Sunday consumption since those avocados have already landed in the U.S.

Someone sent a threatening message to the official cellphone of a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico who was completing inspections in Uruapan and Michoacan, according to Mexico’s Agriculture Department, resulting in the U.S. government’s suspension “until further notice.”

The Mexican avocado growers and packers association released its Super Bowl ad for the year on the same day as the ban.

In efforts to etch guacamole as a Super Bowl tradition, Mexican exporters have paid “a pretty penny” for Super Bowl ads for almost a decade.

U.S. inspectors, working under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services, work in Mexico to control the avocados exported to the U.S. with the intention of keeping diseases out that could hurt the U.S.’s own crops.

It was not until 1997 that the U.S. lifted its ban on Mexican avocados from 1914 in order to keep weevils, pests, and scabs from infecting U.S. crops.

This incident was not the first time that a threat has directly landed in the lap of a U.S. inspector.

In 2019, a team of inspectors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture was “directly threatened” in Ziracuaretiro, which is west of Uruapan. During that incident, a gang robbed the truck inspectors were riding in at gunpoint.