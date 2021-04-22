US House passes HR 51, which would make Washington D.C. the 51st state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map.

In a 216-208 vote, HR 51, which would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators, passed the U.S. House.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

The will be sent to the Senate, where the real fight awaits in the evenly divided chamber.

Republican Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), said the founders created the District of Columbia as a non-state, purposely, so the legislators didn’t have extra power over the people. Furthermore, Senator Kennedy said the Democrats “power grab” is simply, “unconstitutional.”

The Capitol is seen beyond the base of the Washington Monument before sunrise in Washington, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

