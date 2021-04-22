US House passes HR 51, which would make Washington D.C. the 51st state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map.

In a 216-208 vote, HR 51, which would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators, passed the U.S. House.

A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.

The will be sent to the Senate, where the real fight awaits in the evenly divided chamber.

Republican Senator John Kennedy (R-LA), said the founders created the District of Columbia as a non-state, purposely, so the legislators didn’t have extra power over the people. Furthermore, Senator Kennedy said the Democrats “power grab” is simply, “unconstitutional.”