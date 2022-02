US immigration courts struggle with a backlog of over 1.6 million cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American immigration courts at the U.S.-Mexico border have been overwhelmed with a growing backlog of cases which is believed to be the largest on record.

Immigration Attorney, Esther Valdes Clayton, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how the courts got to this point and when relief may come.