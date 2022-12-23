US Marine Corps encouraged to drop “sir” or ma’am” due to Gender Inclusive study

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent years, we’ve seen gender identity impact our public education system, workplaces, and even political campaigns.

In many cases, gender pronouns have been removed entirely in order for LGBTQ students to feel included, as if pronouns are offensive.

Now, the United States Marine Corps is following suit.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano has been following the story, and reported live on how drill instructors are being encouraged to drop their use of “sir” or “Ma’am” due to gender inclusivity concerns.