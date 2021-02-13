US Marshals, ICE ‘Reevaluate’ Operations on Sex Offenders

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Marshals Service and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement are working to “reevaluate” enforcement operations on sex offenders after a recent executive order issued by President Joe Biden according to a recent article by The Epoch Times.

“According to our Sex Offender Investigations Branch chief, the USMS is working with ICE to reevaluate upcoming enforcement operations to ensure compliance with recent Executive Orders issued by the POTUS,” the USMS told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement.

KUSI Contributor, Esther Valdes Clayton, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the article.