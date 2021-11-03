US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8.

This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays.

But — there is a catch.

Everyone over 16 years and older has to be vaccinated and only one pedestrian crossing will open.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined live from the border with more details.