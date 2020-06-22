US Navy Restarting PCS Moves during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Navy has announced it’s restarting its Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves using this conditions-based, phased approach, ensuring that high-priority sea duty units are adequately manned. Sailors transferring to these high-priority commands will move first, and may have their shore duty shortened by up to six months. Sailors transferring from high priority commands will move last, and could be extended at their current duty station by up to six months.

“The current stop movement policies have impacted 42,000 sets of officer and enlisted orders,” said Capt. Derek Trinque, director of the Career Management Department at NPC. “We will use every option available to maintain fleet readiness and will prioritize all PCS moves based on the impacts to readiness rather than solely on a Sailor’s Projected Rotation Date for those transferring.”

For more information, read NAVADMIN 169/20 at www.npc.navy.mil.

The latest DoD policies can be found at: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/coronavirus.