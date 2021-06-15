US Open returns to Torrey Pines and to prime time

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines for the first time since 2008. Another major on the West Coast means another prime-time finish for the East Coast.

Anyone hopeful of a Bryson DeChambeau-Brooks Koepka pairing at the U.S. Open will have to wait. The USGA has them on opposite sides of the course at Torrey Pines, one playing in the morning and one in the afternoon.

DeChambeau is grouped with U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Tiger Woods is recovering from leg injuries he suffered in a car crash and won’t be back at the scene of his third U.S. Open title.

Bryson DeChambeau will be trying to win back-to-back, while Phil Mickelson gets a seventh crack at the U.S.

Open with the career Grand Slam on the line. The LPGA Tour goes to Michigan one week ahead of its third major of the year.

Lefty has arrived at Torrey. Hitting some shots on the range. He tees off with Max Homa and Xander Schauffele on Thursday morning. @KUSI_GMSD @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/lUiSNSBdme — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) June 15, 2021