US places up to 8,500 troops on alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden was in the final stages Monday of writing up military orders for Eastern Europe.

Anticipating Vladimir Putin’s invasion into neighboring Ukraine, the president is ready to send at least 5,000 more U.S. troops to the Eastern flank of NATO to deter Russia from invading.

The administration is identifying specific military units it wants to send, multiple officials said.

However, no final decision has been made yet.

The potential troop deployment comes amid warnings that a Russian invasion in Ukraine could be imminent.

The military reinforcements are meant to deter Moscow and reassure allies.

NATO has also been sending additional ships and fighter jets to Eastern Europe.

