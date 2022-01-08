US reinstates ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy at select borders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Since Jan. 3, U.S. officials have reinstated the Migrant Protection Program, or the Remain in Mexico program.

Thus far, U.S. officials have sent 213 people back to Ciudad Juarez, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Under the program, which originally began during Trump’s presidency, migrants wait in Mexico for their court hearing instead of waiting in the U.S.

Some issues with the program include violence toward people enrolled within the program.

Enrollment in the Migrant Protection Program has begun in El Paso and San Diego with plans to expand further.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the new reinstated immigration policy.