US Senate candidate Jon Elist says he is Padilla’s most formidable Republican challenger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican candidate for US Senate in California, Jon Elist, continues to outraise his challengers.

Elist says he isn’t a politician, rather an “an angry parent, a fed-up taxpayer, and a frustrated business owner, who is sick and tired of the revolving door of career politicians in Washington and the resulting rapidly deteriorating quality of life.”

Elist joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain how he believes he can become the next U.S. Senator in a heavily blue state.

For more information visit: www.elistforsenate.com