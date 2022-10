U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg rides Amtrak along San Diego coast with elected leaders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited San Diego Tuesday to see the coastal erosion of our seaside bluffs that has affected train travel.

Buttigieg was accompanied by many of San Diego’s elected leaders as he rode an Amtrak train along our coast to see the issue first hand.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was on the train with them and reported live with all the details.